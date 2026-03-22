Zach Root Among Dodgers Prospects Who Performed Well in 2026 Spring Breakout

After the Los Angeles Dodgers finished their Cactus League schedule on Saturday afternoon, some of the organization's prospects played against Chicago White Sox Minor Leaguers as part of the 2026 MLB Spring Breakout.

First pitch was pushed back to 6:05 p.m. PT because of the excessive heat wave, and some of the top Dodgers prospects went onto shine in an 11-10 win at Camelback Ranch.

Top Dodgers prospects perform

Zach Root

Zach Root, a 2025 Dodgers draft pick, made his professional debut in the Spring Breakout game. He pitched three innings and tied a Spring Breakout record with eight strikeouts.

The southpaw allowed just one hit and dialed up his fastball velocity to an average of 97.2 mph and topped out at 99 mph against White Sox prospects.

James Tibbs III

One of the standouts during Spring Training, James Tibbs III continued his hot hitting by adding a three-run homer in the showcase.

Traded twice before the 2025 deadline, Tibbs appears to have found a home in the Dodgers organization.

He reported to Double-A Tulsa after being acquired from the Boston Red Sox, and hit .269/.407/.493 with five doubles, seven home runs and 32 RBI over 36 games. Tibbs hit a combined 20 home runs last year while playing at High-A and Double-A levels.

Although he might face some long odds, Tibbs is among the Dodgers prospects who conceivably could make his MLB debut at some point during the 2026 season.

Mike Sirota

Mike Sirota is another who fared well during Cactus League play as the Dodgers prospect is looking to return from a right knee injury that ended his season early last July.

Sirota went 2-for-3 with two RBI, one walk and one strikeout in the Dodgers' Spring Breakout win.

Josue De Paula

A near-consensus No. 1 Dodgers prospect, Josue De Paula continued to hit well against left-handed pitching as he went the other way for an RBI double off the wall in left field. It was De Paula's only hit in the game, but he also reached base twice more via walk.

Zyhir Hope

Zyhir Hope also had one hit--an RBI single--while adding a pair of walks.

Adam Serwinowski

Adam Serwinoski matched Root in pitching a game-high three innings. He allowed two runs en route to completing the three-inning save.

Serwinoski was acquired by the Dodgers last year as part of their three-team trade with the Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds. The southpaw initially reported to High-A Great Lakers before joining the Drillers for one game at the end of the 2025 Minor League season.

Serwinoski pitched two scoreless innings in two Cactus League appearances this year.