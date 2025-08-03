Dodgers Lose Star Player to Injury in Series Finale With Rays
The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered another injury during Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, this time losing utility man Tommy Edman.
Edman left the game with a right ankle sprain, a reoccurring injury for the Dodgers player.
The injury happened as Edman was rounding first base. He was seen grimacing and hopped back to first before coming out of the game.
The 30-year-old had a brace on the injured ankle, which already has caused him to miss time this season.
Now, he will likely join Max Muncy, Hyeseong Kim, and Kike Hernandez on the injured list, especially considering how long the ankle has bothered Edman.
Earlier in the week, Edman missed Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds after reaggravating his ankle last Sunday against the Boston Red Sox.
Manager Dave Roberts was open to the possibility of adding Edman to the injured list after picking up the injury against Boston.
“It’s day-to-day. Couldn’t play defense tonight. There was an at-bat in the middle game where under normal circumstances, I would’ve hit him for Kim with the bases loaded and one out," Roberts told the media.
"But he just couldn’t play defense tonight. Trying to protect him for the short- and longterm. I’m waiting on word from the training staff if he can play tomorrow. We’ll see.”
Edman managed to avoid an extended absence, but after Sunday's injury against the Rays, he might not be so lucky this time.
This season, he is hitting .226/.280/.395 with 12 home runs. His WAR is at 1.3 through 85 appearances.
