Dodgers Lose World Series Game 1 to Blue Jays in Embarrassing Fashion: Recap

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost Game 1 of the World Series to the Toronto Blue Jays, 11-4, falling behind one game before Saturday's Game 2.
The Dodgers went down in order to start the first inning, struggling to get anything going. Then, the Blue Jays hitters stepped up and worked Blake Snell's pitch count.
Vladimir Guerrero drew a two-out walk, and Bo Bichette singled. Catcher Alejandro Kirk also walked, loading the bases, but he managed to escape the inning.
In the second inning, Los Angeles scored first, with Kike Hernandez hitting an RBI single that drove in Teoscar Hernandez.
The Dodgers loaded the bases with a Tommy Edman single but failed to score the runners in scoring position, leaving the bases loaded.
The second inning saw Snell continue to struggle, although he avoided disaster by making an impressive play. He threw the ball from first to third to get a tag out after failing to make the putout at first.
Los Angeles scored their second run of the game in the third inning, after an RBI single from Will Smith. Up until that point, they were providing constant traffic on the bases.
The rest of the game continued with quiet offense until the bottom of the fourth inning, when Alejandro Kirk got a single and then outfielder Dalton Varsho hit a home run.
Snell did a good job of responding in the fourth to get out of the inning without more damage, and had a clean fifth inning.
It was the sixth inning when the game really opened up. Bo Bichette worked a walk off Snell, then Kirk hit a single, followed by Varsho getting hit by a pitch.
Once the bases were loaded, manager Dave Roberts brought in Emeet Sheehan, who allowed Ernie Clement to hit a single that scored a run. Nathan Lukes then entered the game, working a walk and adding another run. Andres Gimenez kept the momentum going, hitting an RBI single.
The Dodgers had not gotten an out until Betts got a force from a George Springer grounder. Sheehan got pulled for lefty Anthony Banda, who hit a grand slam that scored all three base runners, leaving the score at 9-2.
Guerrero then got a single, Isiah Kiner-Falefa flied out, and then Kirk hit a home run, leaving the game at 11-2.
The Dodgers' only offense for the rest of the game was a two-run homer from Shohei Ohtani, but by that point, the game was already over.
