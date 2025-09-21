Dodgers’ Magic Number to Clinch NL West Shrinks as LA Dominates Rival Giants Again
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, 7-5, lowering the team's magic number for the National League West down to three.
The Dodgers beat the Giants in an impressive come-from-behind victory considering starter Tyler Glasnow gave up four runs.
Over the last few weeks, the Dodgers' starters have delivered incredible performances, keeping the team in games with long, extended outings. On Saturday, however, it was the bullpen that delivered for the Dodgers.
More news: Rival Giants Send Message to Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw for Last Home Start
On Friday, Los Angeles clinched a spot in the National League Wild Card, guaranteeing the team's involvement in the playoffs.
They still have the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Seattle Mariners left on the schedule after Sunday's series closer against the Giants.
Both stops will be on the road. The Dodgers will either need to win three out of the six games left or hope that the Padres drop games to the Milwaukee Brewers or Arizona.
More news: Dodgers Clinch Playoff Berth, Magic Number for NL West Shrinks After Win Over Giants
A Padres loss or a Dodgers win lowers the magic number. The sooner that the team clinches, the more rest that the team is allowed heading into the postseason.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.