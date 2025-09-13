Why Dodgers Catcher Joining Team in SF is Bad News for Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Chuckie Robinson is with the team in San Francisco ahead of the Dodgers' game against the Giants on Saturday, per the LA Times' Jack Harris.
While no roster move has been announced yet, Robinson's presence with the team infers All-Star catcher Will Smith, who has missed most of the last 10 days with a bone bruise in his hand, will be out for an extended period of time.
Since the Dodgers optioned Robinson within the last 15 days, he can only be called up if a player is placed on the injured list.
In this case, the most likely candidate is Smith.
Robinson came up to the Dodgers for the first time this season Sept. 6 when they placed Dalton Rushing, Smith's original replacement, on the injured list after he fouled a ball directly off his shin. The Dodgers optioned Robinson back to Triple-A Oklahoma City before he could feature in a game.
The Dodgers acquired the catcher on waivers May 31 after the Los Angeles Angels designated him for assignment. Robinson has previously played in MLB for the Chicago White Sox, where he featured in both 2022 and 2024. In 2022, he played 25 games and recorded eight hits in 59 at-bats. He had a similar stat line in 2024, notching nine hits in 70 at-bats.
Robinson will serve as the backup for Ben Rortvedt, who has taken over in Smith and Rushing's absence, at the MLB level, and will look to make his first appearance this season while with the team.
Smith will be a big miss for the Dodgers, as he has been a key piece of the offense all season. He has a .296 batting average and a .901 OPS, the highest in any season in which he has played more than 100 games. He will miss some of the Dodgers' most important games for the remainder of the season if he is the one to head to the injured list, as they have a series against the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies after their games in San Francisco.
The next two weeks are crucial for the Dodgers, who hold a narrow lead at the top of the NL West and are looking to lock up the division for the fourth consecutive season.
The Dodgers look to even up the series against the Giants after a crushing loss on Friday, and will hope starter Clayton Kershaw can deliver a performance similar to Yoshinobu Yamamoto's one-run outing in the opening game of the series.
The second games of the series begins Saturday at 6:05 p.m. PT.
