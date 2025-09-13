Dodgers News: Will Smith's MRI Results Revealed Following Injury Setback
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star catcher Will Smith underwent an MRI on his right hand during the team's off day Thursday. The test came after he was scratched from the Dodgers' series finale against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday with swelling in his hand.
Smith suffered a bone bruise against the Pittsburgh Pirates after a foul ball hit his hand, and spent six days out of the Dodgers' lineup before returning for Tuesday's game against the Rockies. He has not featured in either of the Dodgers' two games since.
“It’s still there. It doesn’t feel great,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “It’s getting better each day but still not 100%.”
The All-Star was originally in the Dodgers' lineup ahead of Wednesday's game, however was taken out at the last second due to some swelling in his hand after pregame warmups.
“I think after his first game back (Tuesday) and just feeling with all the tests we’ve done to come up negative and the swelling has dissipated … we thought we’d be in a better spot,” Roberts said. “But at least there’s improvement each day.”
Roberts has been adamant Smith won't need to spend any time on the injured list since the injury first occurred and is still maintaining this stance, stating "we're not there yet."
“But there is talk as far as potential downside, how long we can wait to see if he can potentially get back to playing,” Roberts said.
With Smith unable to play, the Dodgers' only replacement is trade deadline acquisition Ben Rortvedt. Dalton Rushing took over for Smith originally, however landed on the injured list after fouling a ball off his shin just two days after Smith went down.
Rortvedt has played well for the Dodgers, batting .294 with a .721 OPS through seven games, however they will want Smith back as soon as possible, as he is one of the most important players to the offense.
Smith is in the running for the batting title with a .296 batting average, and has a .901 OPS, which is the highest he has recorded in a season where he has played more than 100 games. Despite playing in only 110 games, the fewest he has played since becoming the Dodgers' full-time catcher, Smith has already set a career-high with 64 walks.
The Dodger will hope he can return as soon as possible, but for now they will have to make do with a solid backup option in Rortvedt.
