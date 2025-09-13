Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Wrong Side of MLB History After Start vs. Giants
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto found himself on the wrong side of MLB history following the Dodgers 5-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Friday.
Yamamoto became the first pitcher in the modern era to go winless over three starts with 30 or more strikeouts and 10 or fewer baserunners during that span.
Yamamoto had his third straight 10-strikeout outing Friday, exiting the game after a masterful performance where he allowed just one hit. His previous start against the Baltimore Orioles was even more heartbreaking, as he lost a no-hitter with two outs in the ninth inning only for the bullpen to lose the game after he exited with a 3-1 lead.
His start against the Arizona Diamondbacks is the final of these three starts, and is also the only game of the three the Dodgers won. Yamamoto left the game after the seventh inning with a 4-1 lead just for it to disappear in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The 27-year-old right hander has been the ace of the rotation for the Dodgers this season, and is putting up Cy Young-level numbers in 2025. Yamamoto has a 2.66 ERA through 28 starts this season, and has struck out 187 batters through 162.1 innings pitched. His 0.979 WHIP is the best in the Dodgers' rotation, as well as the only mark below 1.000.
Yamamoto's unfortunate outings have highlighted two major issues for the Dodgers as the postseason nears: the bullpen and consistent offense. The Dodgers bullpen has been subpar in 2025, however it has especially struggled over the last few weeks. The day before Yamamoto's no-hit bid, close Tanner Scott blew a game against the Orioles in the ninth as well.
As far as the offense is concerned, they aren't hitting as consistently as they were in 2024 and haven't been able to put games out of reach as easily. The Dodgers lost five games to start September, and scored three runs or less in the final four of them.
If the Dodgers are to compete come October, they will need to smooth out the issues in their lineup as well as the issues they have in their bullpen.
