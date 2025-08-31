Dodgers' Main Trade Deadline Addition Suffers Setback in Injury Recovery
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Brock Stewart ran into an issue during his recovery from injury, setting back his return timeline.
Stewart, who the Dodgers drafted in 2014, returned to LA at the trade deadline, coming from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for James Outman. He pitched for the Dodgers just four times before landing on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation Aug.12.
Stewart began playing catch last week but wasn't entirely comfortable, so he received another cortisone injection, per manager Dave Roberts. He has resumed playing catch since, and the Dodgers are still hopeful to get the reliever back before the end of the season.
“We’re still hopeful at some point in time in September we’ll get him back,” Roberts said Saturday.
Through his four appearances with the Dodgers, Stewart posted a 4.91 ERA, striking out three batters in 3.2 innings. Stewart had an elite year with the Twins before his return to the National League, posting a 2.38 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 34 innings before the trade.
Stewart also played for the Dodgers from 2016-19, though wasn't quite as impressive as he has been since his return to MLB. Stewart spent 2020 in an independent league and was hurt during 2021 while in the Dodgers organization. He left for free agency after that season and joined the Twins.
The Dodgers don't need Stewart back as desperately as they did earlier in the month, as the number of relief arms on the injured list has shrunk in the last couple of weeks. Blake Treinen, Kirby Yates and Tanner Scott have all made their return since Stewart's move to the IL, and the Dodgers are also expected to reinstate Michael Kopech soon.
The Dodgers are currently first in the NL West and have a fair bit of wiggle room ahead of the San Diego Padres, and can be careful as far as Stewart's recovery goes rather than rushing him back. The Dodgers just dropped a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and will hope to improve heading into their next three-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The opening game of their three-game series against the Buccos begins Tuesday at 3:40 p.m. PT
