Dodgers Showing Interest in Signing Padres Star

If last season taught the Dodgers anything — other than, probably, how much fun it is to win consecutive World Series titles — it was the importance of a reliable bullpen.

The Dodger bullpen had the 10th-worst team ERA at 4.27 over the regular season, allowing the seventh-most home runs with 81. Reliever Tanner Scott, whom the Dodgers signed to a four-year, $72 million deal ahead of the season to be their closer, was a massive disappointment, with an MLB-high 10 blown saves and a 4.74 ERA. Scott did not make an appearance for the Dodgers in the playoffs.

Unsurprisingly, given their financial commitment, the Dodgers seem to be willing to give Scott another chance next season.

"He certainly is one of the guys in that group," Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes told reporters. “We’ve seen it in the past. There is reliever volatility. Unfortunately, we’ve seen this happen in the past with other great relievers. So we fully believe Tanner’s gonna come back and have a great year for us next year and be right there in the mix to pitch at the back end of the games.”

While this statement certainly leaves the door open for Scott to reclaim his role as the Dodgers' closer, there was a clear breakdown of trust from manager Dave Roberts, and the team could still pursue another competitive bullpen option over the offseason.

The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya and Katie Woo have reported that the Dodgers are interested in former San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez, who holds a 2.91 ERA over the past four seasons.

Suarez would instantly be the likely favorite to take over as the Dodgers' closer, but would have to be willing to sign a shorter-term deal with a higher average annual value rather than committing to a long-term deal. ESPN projects Suarez, who will be 35 by Opening Day, to agree to a two-year, $25 million deal that likely aligns with the Dodgers' vision for the two-time All-Star.

The Winter Meetings could provide some answers to the many questions surrounding the Dodger bullpen, so all eyes will be on what goes on in Orlando beginning this Sunday.

