Dodgers Maintain Unbelievable Streak With Comeback Win Against Rockies
The Los Angeles Dodgers were down 9-4 to the Colorado Rockies entering the ninth inning on Tuesday night at Coors Field. By the end of the home half of the inning, the Dodgers won 11-9.
Andy Pages walked to lead off the top of the ninth. Miguel Rojas followed the free pass with a single — his first hit of the night which, combined with the win, extended an unbelievable streak for the veteran infielder.
The Dodgers are now 21-0 when Rojas records a hit.
With Mookie Betts on the injured list for six to eight weeks with a fractured hand, Rojas is taking over as the starting shortstop, a role he held for most of last season. The only thing that has prevented him from being an everyday player for the Dodgers is his bat but, he is turning that around by raising his average to .291 and OPS to .789.
The 35-year-old isn't going to automatically play in every game. Manager Dave Roberts is easing him into it.
“(Rojas) would argue he could play every day,” Roberts said on Monday. “But my job is to manage it, so I think that’s a good rhythm for him. He’s in a good rhythm right now.”
Rojas has stayed sharp working alongside Betts for hours daily before games and was heartbroken to see Betts go down in so much pain.
“It affected me a lot,” he said. “I don’t ever want to see Mookie go down like that, because I know his desire and drive to be great.”
Rojas is doing his best to make Betts proud. He has gone 4-for-9 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored in the team's first two games with Betts on the IL.