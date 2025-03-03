Dodgers Make First Major Roster Move of Spring Training
As Opening Day quickly approaches, the Los Angeles Dodgers are in the midst of finalizing their roster. There is no shortage of talent at spring camp, which certainly presents a challenge of its own for the defending champions.
More news: Dodgers Fan Favorite Free Agent Reveals Desires for 2025 Season
However, the Dodgers made a number of moves Sunday evening as part of the initial stages in cutting down the players remaining in big league camp.
The Dodgers optioned right-handed pitcher Nick Frasso, who missed all of 2024 because of shoulder surgery. Frasso performed well this spring in an an effort to bounce back.
The Dodgers also reassigned right-handers Carlos Duran, Julian Fernandez, and Justin Jarvis. Outfielders Ryan Ward, Justin Dean, Zyhir Hope, and Josue De Paula were also sent to minor league camp.
Frasso, Hope, and De Paula were a few of the young standouts this spring, but they will continue developing in the minors to turn into Dodgers stars of the future. As for big league camp, the race for a roster spot will get even tighter as the Dodgers have 59 players remaining at Camelback Ranch.
While most of the roster spots are already filled, there are two seemingly vacant positions. A few players battling for those finals spots include outfielders Eddie Rosario, James Outman, infielders David Bote and Hyeseong Kim, and utility man Chris Taylor.
Bote has been impressing many within the Dodgers organization this spring. He has the third-most at-bats and is slashing .500/.524/.900 with two home runs and nine runs batted in.
The Dodgers travel to Japan in less than two weeks, and will have to make their final cuts by then.
More news: Dodgers All-Star Opens Up on Unfortunate Injury That's Affected Him For 9 Months
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.