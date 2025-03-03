Dodgers Fan Favorite Free Agent Reveals Desires for 2025 Season
Right-hander Brent Honeywell was an October hero just months ago for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but with only a few weeks until Opening Day, he has not signed with a team in free agency.
The Dodgers non-tendered Honeywell in November, and he has remained on the free agent market ever since. The market for relievers has been interesting this winter, with top tier pitchers such as Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates remaining available until the final days of January.
The Dodgers were able to land both Scott and Yates, so their overflowing bullpen is likely why the defending champions could not keep Honeywell.
The reliever spoke about his persistence in signing a major league deal this offseason during a recent appearance on the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast.
“I think a lot of people think they deserve a major league deal, but I thought I deserved a major league deal," Honeywell said. "So I’ll wait. I’ve done it my whole life.
“It’ll all line itself up. It just gives me a little but of time to work on something I haven’t had in a while. Maybe I come back with something new.
“It’s just like, I ain’t into working for free man.”
Honeywell could be making a smart move in waiting to sign. As the season begins, injuries are bound to happen and a team in need could turn to the right-hander for help.
Honeywell produced a 2.62 ERA with the Dodgers across 34.1 innings pitched in the regular season. He was designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates in July, and made an immediate impact in L.A last season.
Honeywell made three postseason appearances, pitching 8.2 crucial innings that the Dodgers needed in order to win the World Series. The right-hander became an innings-eater in October for the Dodgers, specifically in the second-to-last game of both the NL Championship Series and World Series.
The right-hander's impact during the Dodgers' World Series run should not be forgotten as Honeywell would likely play an important role in any bullpen.
