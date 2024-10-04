Dodgers Make Last Minute Change to Starting Pitching Plans For NLDS
In a surprising move late Thursday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers made a pitching change ahead of Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Saturday against the San Diego Padres.
President of baseball operation Andrew Friedman announced that Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start Game 1 on Saturday, and Jack Flaherty will pitch Game 2 on Sunday, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.
Friedman said the biggest factor for the last-minute change is to have as many guys lined up and available for Game 5 if needed. Yamamoto would require an extra day of rest which would eliminate from an all-hands-on-deck-type of situation.
Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes mentioned on Wednesday that the team hasn't locked in their pitching plans for Games 3 and 4. However, both Walker Buehler and rookie Landon Knack are expected to be part of the rotation or bullpen in those matchups.
Yamamoto has made only four starts since returning from nearly a three-month absence due to an arm injury. In his most recent outing against the Colorado Rockies, he gave up two runs and pitched five innings, marking his longest appearance since coming back from the injury.
Though Yamamoto is new to Major League Baseball and has rookie status, he brings significant high-pressure experience from Japan. He was a key player in the 2022 Japan Series, leading the Orix Buffaloes to a championship. He also helped Japan secure a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics.
“I don’t think Yama’s going to be fazed by the big moment,” Gomes said on a teleconference with the Associated Press. “If anything, I think he’s going to thrive on it.”
The Dodgers acquired Jack Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline and he has become the ace of the rotation with all the injuries.
However, Flaherty's recent performance has raised some concerns.
Over his last three starts, he allowed 10 runs, 14 hits, and issued nine walks across 14 innings. Additionally, his fastball velocity has dipped in his last two outings. Another worrying sign is his stamina, as he's managed to pitch into the sixth inning in just one of those three starts.
Flaherty was acquired by the Dodgers from the Tigers at the trade deadline in July, marking a return to his hometown. The right-hander posted a 3.58 ERA over 10 starts, pitching 55.1 innings for the Dodgers.