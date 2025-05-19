Dodgers Make Massive Outfielder Shuffle After Being Swept by Angels
The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially activated Teoscar Hernández off the injured list.
In a corresponding move, James Outman has been optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Hernández rejoins a team that desperately needs his bat at the moment, as they were previously swept by the Los Angeles Angels in a three-game series for the first time in 15 years.
As for Outman, he couldn't quite escape his inconsistent bat from last season and was batting just .125 in 24 at-bats as Hernandez's understudy. He was in the midst of a .254 season in Triple-A and will now try to improve until he gets the call once again.
Hernandez has been away from the team since May 5, but was in the middle of another career season in L.A., batting .315/.333/.600 with an OPS of .933. He notched 34 RBIs, which is still tied for the seventh-most in the National league, and nine home runs in his 33 appearances for the Dodgers.
The team that the two-time All-Star last played for is increasingly different than the one in the dugout he is set to rejoin.
On the same day that Hernández strained his left groin, KBO standout Hyeseong Kim made his first start for L.A. and has continued to shine ever since. On May 14, the Dodgers selected the contract of top prospect Dalton Rushing to be Will Smith's new backup center.
Since Hernández has been gone, the Dodgers designated veteran catcher Austin Barnes — who was formerly the longest-tenured Dodgers position player. Four days later, the team released the next longest-tenured position player, veteran utility man Chris Taylor.
Although the dugout will look a bit different, Hernández will hope his electric offense remains the same as his team will try and get back into the win column on Monday and snap their three-game skid.
