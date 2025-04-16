Dodgers Make Massive Roster Move Ahead of Wednesday's Game vs Rockies
The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially recalled right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller and optioned right-handed pitcher Landon Knack to Triple-A.
Miller is scheduled to make his 2025 debut as the starting pitcher Wednesday night against the Colorado Rockies.
Miller, a former top pitching prospect, had a breakout rookie season in 2023, making 22 starts and sporting a 3.76 ERA across 124.1 innings of work. However, the 2024 season was a massive struggle for him, as he had an 8.52 ERA across just 13 starts at the MLB level.
Miller entered the 2025 season looking to put last year's struggles behind him and compete for a spot in the Opening Day rotation. However, he was hit in the head by a line drive in the Cactus League opener, and entered concussion protocol that ultimately kept him out of the running for the job.
Miller fortunately didn't sustain any serious injuries, and began the 2025 season with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Across three appearances and 12 innings of work, the right-hander has a 2.25 ERA.
Miller will hope to translate his strong start in the minors to success at the Major League level. He'll essentially take Knack's spot in the rotation, who now won't be eligible to return for 15 days unless there's an injury.
Knack has made three appearances this season, including two starts over the last two weeks since Blake Snell went on the injured list.
After allowing five earned runs across 2.1 innings lat week against the Washington Nationals, Knack was better on Tuesday night, allowing two earned runs across 4.2 innings against the Rockies.
Now, Knack will head back to Triple-A, while Miller gets an opportunity to prove he's ready for another big role at the Major League level.
