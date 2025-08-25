Dodgers Make Massive Roster Move, DFA Struggling Infielder Ahead of Monday’s Game
The Los Angeles Dodgers activated utility man Kiké Hernandez from the 10-day injured list ahead of their series opener against the Cincinnati Reds.
In a corresponding move, the Dodgers designated infielder Buddy Kennedy for assignment.
The Dodgers picked Kennedy up on waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays Aug. 15, the same day third baseman Max Muncy landed back on the injured list with a right oblique strain.
Kennedy played in seven games — logging 17 at-bats — but had just one hit and one RBI to show for it. The Dodgers were the third team he played for this season, also making appearances in MLB with the Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies.
Hernandez's return means the Dodgers will have a more capable and MLB-proven figure at the hot corner, and manager Dave Roberts has even teased placing the veteran in left field.
“I think we’ll see him in left field,”Roberts said of Hernandez. “As guys come back, there’s going to be opportunities. So obviously, whoever’s out there – tonight, (Michael Conforto) is out there, he has an opportunity. But we definitely need production.”
The fan favorite landed on the injured list with left elbow inflammation on July 7, missing about a month and a half with the injury. He played five games during a rehab stint with Triple-A Oklahoma City, batting .357 with three RBIs and a .938 OPS during that time.
Hernandez has played 72 games in MLB this season, and is batting just below .200 through 169 at-bats. The Dodgers will hope a positive rehab spell will translate to the majors, as Roberts announcedHernandez would be playing in each of the next two games against the Reds.
The Dodgers need to pull wins out of these games, as they have the San Diego Padres breathing down their neck in the NL West. The teams are even as far as record in concerned, but the Dodgers have the tiebreaker after going 9-4 against San Diego this regular season.
LA will look to get off to a good start after dropping a series to the Padres over the weekend. First pitch is Monday at 7:10 p.m. PT.
