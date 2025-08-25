Dodgers' Dave Roberts Says It's Time for Teoscar Hernandez to Put More Effort on Defense
The Los Angeles Dodgers are unfortunately dealing with a serious lack of defensive depth as the regular season nears its final month, but this has shrunk the margin of error for the existing team.
Right fielder Teoscar Hernández has shown glaring holes in his abilities in the outfield, but manager Dave Roberts seemed to air his grievances respectfully.
After saying that the right fielder is playing with a "governor," at times, not using the most energy possible to conserve himself for his offensive availability, Roberts claimed that “as we get to this point in the season, the governor is put in the garage."
Roberts also used the National Football League in order to further communicate his feelings towards the slugger's effort, making sure to note that in no way is he condemning him.
“I don’t want to condemn him for it. His value is to be out there,” Roberts said. “He’s 32. He’s playing outfield. You can’t have every NFL receiver who is 30 years old run perfect full-on routes. They’ve got to manage it a little bit. I could say, everything is the last play of the World Series or the Super Bowl. But I’m trying to have a little more sympathy and understanding.”
Although Hernandez's "governor" has helped him since returning from a groin sprain in May and to keep his bat up, the Dodgers need him fully available on defense at this point in the season.
There are a few potential changes that can wait in the outfield, including moving Hernández to left field, sending Tommy Edman to center when he is healthy, and moving Andy Pages to right, or even sliding infielder Hyeseong Kim to left when he returns from the IL.
Kim has just 44 appearances in left from his time in Korea Baseball Organization, but has been playing there during his rehab assignment in Triple-A.
Hernández spoke on what he can do moving forward and how he must stay the course.
“People are always going to say something when something bad happens,” he said. “I’ve got to deal with it, try to get better, try to make the plays. That’s the only thing I can do — try, try, keep trying, try harder if I have to. Keep moving forward.”
