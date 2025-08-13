Dodgers' Max Muncy Dealing With New Injury in Brutal Development for LA
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels.
Manager Dave Roberts revealed that Muncy felt some soreness in his right side during pregame cage work, and will undergo further testing on Thursday's off day.
Muncy is considered day to day for now, which couldn't come at a worse time for LA as they get set for a three-game series against the San Diego Padres beginning Friday night.
"Initially I had Mookie (Betts) having a scheduled day off," Roberts said to reporters including Dodgers Nation, "and then Max went into the cage today to start his routine and then felt a little soreness in his side, in his right side. We just felt that, talking to the training staff, to err on the side of caution."
Roberts said Muncy will undergo further testing on Thursday before they determine the next steps. When asked if it was similar to the oblique injury Muncy suffered last year — which sidelined him for three months — Roberts said it was different.
"It's not the same as last year," Roberts said. "Max feels that it's not muscular, but I think once we get some testing we'll know more."
Muncy returned last week after missing just over a month with a knee injury. Muncy immediately jumpstarted LA's offense, slashing .348/.531/.870 since his return with four home runs and an OPS of 1.401.
Muncy has been a catalyst in the Dodgers lineup ever since he got going in late April.
In the 89 games Muncy has appeared in this season, the Dodgers offense has averaged 5.79 runs per game.
In the 31 games Muncy hasn't played in this year, the Dodgers offense has averaged just 3.42 runs per game.
The Dodgers will hope Muncy is only forced to miss one game and is able to return after Thursday's off day for their crucial series against the Padres. Following San Diego's sweep of the San Francisco Giants this week, the Padres have a half-game lead over the Dodgers in the National League West.
If the Dodgers beat the Angels on Wednesday, the Dodgers and Padres will be tied for first place heading into the weekend series.
