Dodgers Make Shocking Roster Call Up
The Los Angeles Dodgers have selected the contract of outfielder Justin Dean and optioned outfielder Esteury Ruiz, the team announced Friday.
In order to make room for Dean on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated Luken Baker for assignment.
Ruiz was optioned Thursday per the team's transaction log, but the roster move was made official Friday.
Dean has the chance to make his Major League debut with the Dodgers after joining the organization on a minor league deal last offseason. The 28-year-old was drafted in the 17th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Atlanta Braves and had spent his entire career with the ballclub.
After joining the defending champions last December, Dean will make his first stint with the big league team. While the Dodgers have likely called Dean up to serve as a depth piece, the outfielder is filling in for injured players such as Hyeseong Kim, Kiké Hernandez and Tommy Edman.
Dean slashed .274/.370/.426 with six home runs, 31 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in 81 games at Triple-A OKC this season. He's played in all three outfield spots, but a majority of his time has been spent at centerfield.
Ruiz, 26, was acquired by the Dodgers earlier this season in a trade with the Athletics. The speedy outfielder appeared in 19 MLB games for the Dodgers this season, hitting .190 with one home run, two RBIs and an OPS of .594. Ruiz also recorded four stolen bases.
The Dodgers are only two games ahead of the San Diego Padres in the NL West, after having as much of a nine-game lead over their division rivals a month ago. Things are certainly getting interesting in baseball's best division, and the Dodgers will need every player on the roster to perform at a high level.
Dean's big league opportunity comes at a crucial point in the season for the Dodgers, and he could make a name for himself with a solid performance in LA. The Dodgers begin a series against the Toronto Blue Jays Friday night, before facing the San Diego Padres next week.
Only time will tell if the Dodgers can keep their lead in the division given the tough upcoming matchups for LA.
