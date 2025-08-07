Dodgers All-Star Thought His Season Was Over After Scary Injury
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star third baseman Max Muncy thought he'd be out for the season after going down against the Chicago White Sox in early July.
Muncy suffered a bone bruise in his left knee against the White Sox on July 2 after outfielder Michael A. Taylor slid headfirst into third base. He collided with Muncy's knee in the process, causing the veteran to collapse on the field. The injury caused a several minute delay before a trainer helped Muncy off of the field and into the tunnel.
“As I was laying there on the ground that night, I thought for sure, ‘This is it,’” Muncy said. “At that time, obviously, you have a million things that start going through your mind (and) they’re all the worst. It’s hard to stay positive in a moment like that.
“But just trying to be thankful and blessed to be able to get back on the baseball field this year. I’m going to try to enjoy every second of it, knowing how close it was to not being there for me.”
Muncy originally had a six-week timeline for his return, but came back in just a month for the Dodgers. He went hitless in his return game, however powered the Dodgers offense in their win Aug. 5. He went 4-for-5 with two homers, four RBIs and three runs in the Dodgers' 12-6 win.
The third baseman was also a huge part in the Dodgers offense prior to his injury, becoming a force at the plate after hitting his first home run of the season on April 30. From that date until the day he was injured, he posted a 172 OPS+ and had an OPS of .989 in 53 games.
The Dodgers will be glad to have their third baseman back, as injuries have erased most of their depth in the infield. Tommy Edman, Hyeseong Kim and Kike Hernandez are all injured at a crucial point in the season, where the Dodgers are struggling to keep their lead in the NL West. They lead the San Diego Padres by two games in the NL West after being ahead by nine games about a month ago.
The Dodgers have a rest day Thursday, and will try to return to winning ways in the first game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at 7:10 p.m. PT.
