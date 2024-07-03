Dodgers Make Signing, Add Veteran Infielder From NL West Rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed infielder Alan Trejo to a minor league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City, per the team's transaction log.
The 28-year-old made his debut in Oklahoma City on Tuesday and reached base four times with two doubles and two walks.
Trejo has spent parts of the last four seasons with the NL West rival Colorado Rockies. He was a 16th-round pick by the Rockies in 2017, debuted in 2021, and has appeared in 173 games at the MLB level. He’s slashing .228/.276/.334 with nine home runs, 47 RBIs, and an OPS of .610 in his career.
This season has been the worst of Trejo's big-league career. When the Rockies designated him for assignment, he was slashing .143/.182/.143 with an OPS of .325 and an OPS+ of negative-10.
Trejo has spent the majority of his career as a middle infielder appearing at second base, shortstop, and third base at the MLB level. He provides infield depth at Triple-A and will work with the team’s hitting coaches, where they’ll hope to resurrect his career.
Perhaps, the Dodgers will unlock the 2022 version of Trejo when he slashed .271/.312/.424 with four home runs, 17 RBIs, and an OPS of .736 in 35 games. It was his best season in the big leagues.