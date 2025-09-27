Dodgers Make Surprise Pitching Move Days Before Wild Card Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers have selected the contract of southpaw Andrew Heaney ahead of their postseason run.
In a corresponding move, right-hander Will Klein was optioned, and right-hander Nick Frasso was transferred to the 60-day injured list.
When the Dodgers first offered Heaney a minor league deal, at the beginning of the month, there was tons of speculation as to what LA was planning for October.
Heaney, 34, was designated for assignment and subsequently released by the Pittsburgh Pirates at the end of August after winding up with a 5.39 ERA through 120.1 innings of work.
With bullpen troubles nagging LA all season long, and Heaney's lowest year-end ERA of his career occurring during his 2022 stint in Dodger blue, the Dodgers sent him a minor league deal to report to Triple-A in his hometown of Oklahoma City, OK.
Through 10 Triple-A innings this season, Heaney has a 0.90 ERA to go along with 13 punchouts to just a pair of walks.
Yes, this is an incredibly small sample size, and a minor league atmosphere is nothing compared to what Heaney will look to face in the postseason, but this appears to be a massive positive for a Dodgers pitching roster that hasn't had many bright spots outside of the phenomenal starting rotation this year.
Heaney looks to have a lot left in the tank and will potentially get an opportunity to show just how much he has when the lights shine brightest.
The southpaw has just 14 total innings of postseason experience to his name with a 3.86 ERA, but the last time he took the mound in October was to help the Texas Rangers win the World Series in 2023. Off two days rest, Heaney started Game 4 of the Fall Classic and allowed just one earned run over five innings of work. He would earn his first and only World Series ring the following day.
Now, with a chance to not only show the baseball world that he can still be a productive major league pitcher but a chance to grab a second ring, he joins a Dodgers team who has never needed more relief help than right now.
