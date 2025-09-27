Dodgers Notes: Unfortunate Injury Updates, Roki Sasaki Closer Prediction, Shohei Ohtani High Praise
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners, 3-2, in the first of their final three-game set of the season. LA improved to 91-69 on the year.
In other news, there are some unfortunate injury updates from a trade deadline reliever undergoing season ending surgery to another Max Muncy injury ahead of the Wild Card round. Things are extremely critical for LA at the moment and even a minor injury could potentially have major implications.
Additionally, there is speculation from MLB Network's Tom Verducci that right-handed rookie Roki Sasaki will be the Dodgers closer through October amid Tanner Scott's struggles. Sasaki has made two appearances in relief at the end of his Triple-A rehab assignment, and just his second appearance out of the bullpen at the MLB level during Friday's win.
Finally, superstar Shohei Ohtani received some incredibly high praise from team president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. Ohtani is one of the greatest to ever pick up a bat, but Friedman applauded Ohtani's production from the mound as he continues to ramp up as a pitcher.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
