Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Notes: Unfortunate Injury Updates, Roki Sasaki Closer Prediction, Shohei Ohtani High Praise

Gabe Smallson

Sep 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners, 3-2, in the first of their final three-game set of the season. LA improved to 91-69 on the year.

In other news, there are some unfortunate injury updates from a trade deadline reliever undergoing season ending surgery to another Max Muncy injury ahead of the Wild Card round. Things are extremely critical for LA at the moment and even a minor injury could potentially have major implications.

Additionally, there is speculation from MLB Network's Tom Verducci that right-handed rookie Roki Sasaki will be the Dodgers closer through October amid Tanner Scott's struggles. Sasaki has made two appearances in relief at the end of his Triple-A rehab assignment, and just his second appearance out of the bullpen at the MLB level during Friday's win.

Finally, superstar Shohei Ohtani received some incredibly high praise from team president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. Ohtani is one of the greatest to ever pick up a bat, but Friedman applauded Ohtani's production from the mound as he continues to ramp up as a pitcher.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Injury Updates: Brock Stewart Undergoing Shoulder Surgery, Max Muncy Hurt Ahead of Wild Card

Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Predicted to Replace Tanner Scott as LA's Closer in Postseason

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani One of MLB's Best Starting Pitchers, Says Andrew Friedman

Dodgers Receive Shockingly Low Grade for 2025 Regular Season

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Says Only Yankees' Aaron Boone Can Relate to Him in MLB

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Doesn't Hold Back Regarding Rookie's Shortcomings

Has Hyeseong Kim's Rookie Year Been a Disappointment? Dodgers GM Answers

Dodgers Tweets of the Day:

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News