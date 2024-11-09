Dodgers Making a Strong Push to Get Juan Soto This Offseason: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers are making a strong push to sign Juan Soto. According to MLB insider Mike Rodriguez, the Dodgers will be on an "aggressive" chase for the highly-touted free agent.
However, the Dodgers' efforts for Soto won't be without any hindrances. The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are reportedly ready to make massive offers to the Dominican star.
The Dodgers won the World Series on Oct. 30. Since then, the Dodgers have emerged as favorites to sign Soto, Willy Adames, and Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki.
Soto and Adames are arguably the most popular free agents on the market this offseason and the Dodgers are the favorites to sign both. Is it possible? Without Shohei Ohtani deferring 97 percent of his $700 million salary, it wouldn't have been.
But since Ohtani did, it opened up other opportunties for the Dodgers to continue adding assets to the team. If the Dodgers were to sign either Soto or Adames, the team would already be a true contender to reach the Fall Classic again.
If the Dodgers also managed to land Sasaki, who would be relatively cheap since he would be signed through the international bonus pool, the starting rotation would include three of Japan's best pitchers.
A rotation including Sasaki, Yamamoto, Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow is dangerous. The Dodgers announced that the team would likely use a six-man rotation in 2025, which means several slots remain open.
As the offseason unfolds, it'll become increasingly clear who the Dodgers will add to the 2025 roster. It's evident that the Dodgers are taking the Soto pursuit seriously and the team has already made a proposal to Adames.
The news that Mookie Betts would be moving to the infield for the 2025 season has only added fuel to the fire. When speculation first surfaced about the Dodgers signing Soto, the question was where he would play since right field was occupied by Betts.
Now that Betts is moving to the infield, Soto could remain a right fielder if he were to come to Los Angeles. Clearly, the Dodgers are wasting no time in bolstering the roster for the upcoming season.
It makes sense that the Dodgers are trying to capitalize on the best years of Ohtani, Betts, and Freddie Freeman. The window of opportunity for the Dodgers to win is now.