Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Challenges Max Muncy
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talked about third baseman Max Muncy's performance this season, expressing he wants to see more out of the All-Star.
“I just want him to be a little bit more consistent with his swing," said Roberts. "I think his mindset has been fantastic this year, I think the intent on defense has been really good. So hopefully he can mechanically stay more sound and consistent.”
Muncy had a rough opening to the season, ending March with a batting average below .100 through six games. He was missing the power Dodger fans became accustomed to seeing from him as well, as his first home run of the season came in his 90th at-bat of the year against the Miami Marlins on April 30.
“He’s definitely a wear your-emotions-on-his-sleeve guy," said Roberts. "Which can be good, which can be detrimental. I like the edge. I talked to him today about edge, which is good, and not having any type of complacency.
“He seems to always find himself in a hole at some point in time during the season, but he always seems to dig his way out and get to the other side, which I think right now we’re on the other side of it. I think there’s some confidence in knowing you can get out of it.”
Muncy's batting average has slowly grown as the 2025 season has progressed, and he is hitting .240 in May. He enjoyed a good series against his old team, the Athletics, where he went 4-for-9 with two home runs and seven RBIs in the two games in which he featured.
He's currently slashing .210/.327/.342 with an OPS+ just below league average at 92. He has hits in seven of his last nine games played.
Muncy has been a force since coming to the Dodgers in 2018, being named to two All-Star games in 2019 and 2021 and crushing 193 home runs in eight seasons wearing blue.
