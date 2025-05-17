Dodgers Predicted to Upgrade One Key Position at Trade Deadline
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter believes the Los Angeles Dodgers should enter the market for an outfielder to bolster their lineup's depth following Teoscar Hernandez's groin strain.
"Even with Andy Pages enjoying a breakout season, the Dodgers could still use at least one more quality outfielder," said Reuter. "That need has been magnified by Teoscar Hernández landing on the injured list with a groin strain. Michael Conforto, James Outman and Chris Taylor are not hitting, so if no one from that group steps up, an outside addition will likely be made."
Currently, Pages, Conforto, Outman and Taylor are the only outfielders on the Dodgers active roster. Between them, only Pages is batting over .200. Pages is currently slashing .291/.348/.503, all of which are career highs for the centerfielder. He has homered in back to back games.
Since the Dodgers recalled Outman from Triple-A Oklahoma City, he has recorded just three hits, and had a batting average below .100 before his 2-for-4 showing against the Athletics Thursday evening. Conforto has had a disappointing season since moving to Los Angeles, but has begun to turn things around in Dodger Blue. He is currently riding a five-game hit streak, during which he has five extra-base hits.
Reuter listed only one outfielder as a trade target in his article, the Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins. The Dodgers were previously linked to Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox, but reportedly tabled trade discussions for the outfielder.
Hernandez is expected to complete a rehab assignment after this weekend, and a return date has not been set for the right fielder. Hernandez led MLB in RBIs when the Dodgers placed him on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 1 adductor strain.
Once Hernandez returns, Outman will likely be sent down to the minors.
