Dodgers Manager Not Confident in World Series Chances if Shohei Ohtani Struggles
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts discussed superstar Shohei Ohtani's struggles in the NLDS as the NLCS approaches.
Ohtani, the top player in baseball, had another outstanding regular season, breaking more records while returning to the mound. His incredible talents were truly displayed, swinging the bat and taking the mound again shortly after.
In the series against the Phillies, Ohtani went 1-for-18 at the plate, walking two times and getting just one RBI. He struck out nine times as a whole.
He batted .056 in the series, a far cry from his typical production. According to Roberts, the Dodgers need him to do better at the batter's box if they want a chance to win the World Series.
“We’re not going to win the World Series with that sort of performance,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.
“So we’re counting on a recalibration, getting back into the strike zone, and understanding when he faces left-handed pitching what they’re gonna try to do – crowd him in, off (the plate), spin him away. He’s just gotta be better at managing the hitting zone.
“I’m counting on it. We’re all counting on it.”
In fairness to Ohtani, the matchup against the Phillies put him at a disadvantage due to their strong left-handed pitching in both the starting rotation and bullpen.
Jesus Luzardo, Ranger Suarez, and Cristopher Sanchez all gave the Japanese sensation fits.
“I think a lot of it actually was driven by the left-handed pitching. And even with that, he wasn’t as bad during the regular season as he was in the postseason versus those guys,” Roberts added.
“Certainly, whatever opponent we face (in the NLCS), they’re gonna try to put as many lefties on Shohei (as they can). But hoping that he can do a little self-reflecting on that series, and how aggressive he was outside of the strike zone, passive in the zone. Just the at-bat quality needs to get better.
Starting Monday, the Dodgers will begin the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers, a series that should give Ohtani more favorable matchups, hopefully helping Los Angeles' star player perform better.
