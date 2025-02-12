Dodgers Manager Provides Concerning Injury Update on 2 Key Pitchers
When the Los Angeles Dodgers signed relievers Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates, it seemed like there were too many arms in the bullpen and not enough roster spots.
However, USA Today Sports baseball insider Bob Nightengale revealed on Wednesday that right handers Michael Kopech and Evan Phillips are both behind schedule and likely to begin the season on the injured list.
Phillips originally told Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register Tuesday that he’s still recovering from the shoulder injury that kept him off the World Series roster.
“I did not bounce back well after Game 6 (of the NLCS). I could tell something wasn’t right,” Phillips told Plunkett. “I felt better after a day’s rest. I took Monday off. Tuesday, I came in and felt confident about it. Played catch and it just didn’t go well.”
Phillips' injury disrupted his offseason, preventing him from picking up a baseball until Jan. 1, and he’s only now beginning long toss sessions.
Plunkett described him as a "long shot" to be ready for the Opening Series in Tokyo against the Chicago Cubs on March 18-19.
“We’ll see how I progress, see how I bounce back,” Phillips said. “I think it’s going to be a fluid progression at this point, based on how I respond. Things have been good so far. I’m just hoping that trend continues. … I should be on a mound soon here. From there, chip away at it. Maybe get in some games and we’ll see where we’re at.”
Nightengale previously reported about Kopech potentially missing the first month of the season in late January claiming right forearm inflammation would sideline for up to a month.
Fabian Ardaya and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic also reported that Kopech pitched through some discomfort during the postseason.
However, general manager Brandon Gomes downplayed the report days later.
“He’s throwing and playing catch,” Gomes said. “We’re going to see how he progresses. I don’t think there’s anything of concern at this point.”
It appears that the inflammation report might actually be correct despite Gomes' efforts to squash it. But the Dodgers have no reason to worry as they have plenty of options to step up and fill in for the two injured relievers.
