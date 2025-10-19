Dodgers Manager Says It's 'Unlikely' Bench Player Gets Plate Appearance in Playoffs
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed his plans for outfielder Justin Dean for the remainder of the postseason.
Dean has come in as a defensive replacement in all 10 of his appearances this postseason, but is yet to log a plate appearance in the postseason. Roberts says he doesn't plan for Dean to grab a bat in the postseason.
"He has a defined role," Roberts said. "He has a very plus skill set to play center field. And I feel that having him in center field makes our overall outfield defense better.
"If there's a chance to have him bat, it's probably unlikely, but it's not impossible. It's a defined role and he just kind of raises the floor for our defense."
Roberts is speaking from experience, having played a similar role in 2004 with the Boston Red Sox in their World Series run. Roberts served exclusively as a pinch runner, and didn't step up to the plate through three games in the postseason. A crucial steal in Game 4 of the ALCS against the Yankees sparked a Red Sox comeback to come back from a 3-0 series deficit.
While he may not come up to bat, Dean has played his role well during the postseason. The outfielder has played 14 innings in the field this postseason, converting all five of his chances for a putout during the postseason. He also had a perfect fielding percentage during the regular season.
He also scored a key run against the Philadelphia Phillies as a pinch runner in Game 4 of the NLDS.
Dean played in 18 games for the Dodgers during the regular season, and logged two at-bats with the MLB team before the postseason. He went 0-for-2 with a strikeout, however managed a stolen base when coming in as a pinch runner in late August.
The Dodgers have advanced to the World Series for the second consecutive season, and will likely keep Dean in the same role due to his proficiency in his role. They won't play again until Friday, the opening game of the World Series. They're yet to find out their opponent, though could know as soon as Sunday when the Mariners and Blue Jays play the sixth game of the ALDS.
