Dodgers Scratch All-Star Slugger From Wednesday’s Lineup in Concerning Development
The Los Angeles Dodgers released a lineup on Wednesday without superstar Mookie Betts on it.
After releasing an updated list, Betts was back in at the No. 2 hole, but All-Star third baseman Max Muncy was off of it. He has been replaced by Alex Freeland at the hot corner.
Muncy is coming off of a 0-for-4 night with a walk and a pair of strikeouts, but opened up the Freeway series against the Los Angeles Angels with a three-run home run on Monday.
Muncy had an abysmal start to the season, but has seemed to fugure things out starting in the month of June.
With a .210 batting average through his first 53 games of the year, Muncy was struggling, to say the least. Finally, on May 31, the All-Star had a breakthrough, clobbering a pair of home runs against the New York Yankees.
Since the last day of May, Muncy is hitting .330 with an OPS of 1.179, but it hasn't come without its' share of drama.
On the night that future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw would eventually through the 3,000th strikeout of his career, Muncy was involved in a scary collision with a Chicago White Sox base runner attempting to steal third.
Despite the awkward nature of how Muncy's knee flailed, he missed a little over a month and has immediately returned to form. In the eight games since coming back from the IL, Muncy is hitting .348 with a 1.401 OPS.
The hope is that the reason he is scratched from Wednesday's lineup isn't severe, and the slugger can return to action as soon as possible. As for the Dodgers current course of action, they will do whatever they can to finally beat the Halos this year, and cling on to a first-place spot in the NL West that is now shared with the San Diego Padres.
