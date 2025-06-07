Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers' Max Muncy Getting Defensive Help From Unlikely Source

J.P. Hoornstra

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) throws to first for the out against New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium on June 3.
/ Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy enters Friday's game in St. Louis with 968 career appearances as an infielder at the major league level. Mookie Betts has 254.

Recently, Betts has found himself mentoring Muncy on the finer points of the infield. On paper, the numbers suggest the mentorship ought to flow in the opposite direction.

Yet it's also a function of Betts' leadership style and what he's learned over the last two-plus seasons as he's transitioned from a full-time right fielder to a full-time shortstop — as evidenced by his positive OAA and DRS figures this season at his new position.

“I’ve been there,” Betts said, via The Athletic. “I know what it feels like. I know what it’s like to be in a tough spot. … He has way more experience than me, but this offseason, I learned a lot. I really feel like mentally — I have to go out there and do it — but mentally, I really know what I’m doing. I know exactly what I’m doing. Know exactly what it’s supposed to look like. I know exactly what you’re supposed to do. And I can teach him. I really can teach him.”

Muncy, 34, struggled to find a position in his early years with the Dodgers, shifting often between first base, second base, and third base with varying degrees of success.

Muncy's arm strength is perhaps better suited to the right side of the infield. But his surprisingly athletic lateral movement and quick reflexes make him a competent third baseman. The skillset hasn't always translated to consistency.

In 2023, he made a league-leading 16 errors at third base. In 2024, he improved his fielding percentage from .944 to a respectable .964. This year, it's down to .926, as Muncy's nine errors rank second in MLB at the position.

Not every element of shortstop play translates to third base, but some of the mistakes that have tripped up Muncy — footwork, throwing angles, etc. — are areas where Betts feels he can help. Muncy welcomes it.

“It’s just one of those things where everyone leads in their own way,” he told The Athletic. “This is how he leads. He tries to make guys better on the field. Some guys are better at leading in the clubhouse. Some guys are better at leading off the field. Some guys are better at leading on the field. This is one of the things that he excels at. He’s so good at making everyone else around him better because he’s always trying to spread the knowledge that he has.”

Published
J.P. Hoornstra
J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra is an On SI Contributor. A veteran of 20 years of sports coverage for daily newspapers in California, J.P. covered MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Angels (occasionally of Anaheim) from 2012-23 for the Southern California News Group. His first book, The 50 Greatest Dodgers Games of All-Time, published in 2015. In 2016, he won an Associated Press Sports Editors award for breaking news coverage. He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

