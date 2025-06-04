Dave Roberts Declines to Name Dodgers Closer Amid Tanner Scott's Struggles
The Dodgers' closer role is up in the air.
Tanner Scott, a 2024 All-Star who signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Dodgers in January, is 1-2 with a 4.55 ERA. His lone win came Wednesday, in the 10th inning of the Dodgers' 6-5 win over the New York Mets.
The scoreless appearance came on the heels of an atrocious seven-game stretch during which Scott allowed 12 runs (10 earned) in six innings. He blew three saves in four opportunities, going 0-2.
"Right now, it’s kind of how the game plays out,” Roberts said of the closer's duties, via Bill Plunkett of the Southern California News Group. “You have to kind of pick matchups, and who’s throwing the baseball well, and who you believe in, who can kind of manage that situation. There’s not one particular closer right now. I think I’ve shown that, using different guys in leverage and finishing games and things like that.”
The season-long struggles of Scott, 30, have been a surprising development for a pitcher who saved 22 games last season — and would have accrued more if he hadn't been traded from the Miami Marlins to the San Diego Padres at midseason. Scott finished the year 9-6 with a 1.75 ERA and made the National League All-Star team in July.
This season, he's been anything but reliable. It's an unwelcome development for a team that was missing high leverage relievers Brusdar Graterol, Blake Treinen and more recently Kirby Yates to various injuries. Friday, the Dodgers learned right-hander Evan Phillps — another former closer — would need season-ending Tommy John surgery.
“I think with Tanner, it’s just missed location,” Roberts said, via Plunkett. “My eyes, and talking to our pitching guys, [tell me] the stuff’s good. It’s just the command just isn’t where it needs to be right now … Because obviously the intent isn’t to go to the middle part of the plate.”
Scott has allowed 27 hits in 27.2 innings this season; last season he allowed 45 hits in 72 innings — only 19 in 45.2 innings before the trade to San Diego.
While Scott tries to iron out his issues, Roberts has a list of mostly inexperienced options to replace him in save situations.
Besides Scott, only six Dodgers pitchers have made at least 20 appearances this season: left-handers Jack Dreyer, Anthony Banda, and Alex Vesia, and right-handers Luis Garcia, Ben Casparius and Yates.
Of that group, only Yates has extensive closing experience. He is currently working back from a hamstring injury.
In the last week, the Dodgers have acquired former Cincinnati Reds closer Alexis Diaz in one trade, former Seattle Mariners reliever Will Klein in another, and signed veteran swingman Jose Ureña.
