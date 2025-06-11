Dodgers' Max Muncy Opens Up on Future in MLB, With LA
Max Muncy has played eight of his 10 major league seasons in Los Angeles, making two All-Star teams and helping the Dodgers win two championships. If he retired today, Muncy's place in franchise history would be secure.
The 34-year-old is fourth among Dodgers third basemen in career home runs (76). His 199 home runs, all positions included, are fifth in Los Angeles Dodgers history — eighth if you include the franchise's time in Brooklyn.
Muncy is currently playing out the second year of a two-year contract extension. The Dodgers hold a team option for 2026 at $10 million. There's a strong chance he will never wear another uniform in his major league career.
"I don't think it's any secret that I would like to retire here," Muncy told Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain. "I've made that very well known. In terms of how that works out, I can't worry about that right now."
"I just try to focus on what I can for today," Muncy continued. "How can I get better today? What do I need to do on the cage, in the field, in the weight room, in the training room, trying to keep my body healthy? And then when the day's over, you go home, enjoy your family, you show up the next day, and what do you focus on getting better for that day? If you're able to do that, stay within yourself, all that kind of stuff takes care of itself in the end."
Muncy's production at the plate and in the field suggests the Dodgers will pick up his option. An everyday player with a 122 OPS+ represents a bargain at $10 million. The fact that Muncy has played first base and second base in the past suggests he has value as a multi-position backup, if the Dodgers determine his days as a starter are in short supply.
That hasn't happened yet, despite the many ups and downs in Muncy's career. He's hoping to extend his career beyond 2026, as well.
"I would hope so," Muncy told McKain. "I would hope I have several big years left in me. ... The goal is to focus on the here and now."
Muncy's batting average was below .200 as recently as May 14. Since then, he's slashed .319/.444/.638 with more walks (17) than strikeouts (14). He's hit seven of his nine home runs this season in the 22 games since.
The bespectacled version of Muncy might look older and wiser on the surface, but his production has been enough to hold down a place in the lineup among younger peers.
