Dodgers' Max Muncy Sends Warning to Rest of MLB Amid Playoffs
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy issued a warning about the Dodgers to the rest of the teams remaining in the 2025 postseason.
The Dodgers have won five of their six games this postseason, and the offense isn't quite clicking how it did in the regular season. Muncy believes once that does happen, the Dodgers will be unstoppable.
"I still think there's another gear in there," Muncy said. "I don't think we fully reached where we can be at. And that's not saying we are, and that's not saying we aren't. But I still think there's a whole other level in there we haven't reached yet."
When asked what would indicate they'd reached that point, Muncy responded: "I think you would know."
The Dodgers have definitely had some stars in minor slumps through the postseason this far, most notably Shohei Ohtani and Andy Pages.
Ohtani got off to a hot start against the Cincinnati Reds, hitting two home runs in the first game of the Dodgers' postseason journey. Since then, however, he has struggled, going 2-for-22 with two RBIs through five games.
Pages has also struggled for hits this postseason, though to a much higher degree than Ohtani. Pages has just one hit in his 24 at-bats, and though he drove in the winning run in Game 4 of the Dodgers' NLDS against the Phillies, they'd definitely like to see more production out of him.
The duo had the Dodgers' two highest home run totals during the regular season, and if they find their form again, the Dodgers' offense will be far more formidable.
While Ohtani and Pages haven't performed well this postseason, the pitching has stepped up in a big way to support the offense. The Dodgers' starting staff has been fantastic through their six games, posting a 2.02 ERA in the postseason thus far.
In addition to the starters' performances, Roki Sasaki has stepped up in a huge way for the Dodgers, and is a valuable part of a bullpen which had limped into the postseason after a rough month of September.
The Dodgers get a few days of rest before the NLCS, and if their key pieces can return to what they were during the regular season, they have a strong chance of hoisting the World Series trophy for the second year in a row.
