Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Receives High Praise From Star Teammate
Roki Sasaki continues to show the Los Angeles Dodgers that they can rely on the rookie starting-pitcher-turned-reliever game in and game out.
In Thursday night's series-clinching Game 4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, Sasaki played a key role in securing the win.
After a lethal pitchers' duel between Phillies starting pitcher Christopher Sanchez and Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow, who pitched 6.1 innings and 6 innings, respectively, the Dodgers and Phillies were gridlocked in the seventh inning.
Reliever Emmet Sheehan came in for Glasnow, giving up one run in the seventh. The Dodgers' bats answered in the seventh, as a single from utilityman Kiké Hernandez and a trio of walks resulted in a 1-1 ballgame after the seventh inning's conclusion.
What followed was Sasaki's longest outing since returning from a long minor league stint over the regular season. The 23-year-old pitched three innings, from the eighth to the tenth, striking out two batters and allowing no hits and no earned runs.
After four dominant postseason starts, allowing just one hit across 5.1 innings, Sasaki said he is confident in his arsenal of pitches.
"Just felt like my fastball velo was back to where it used to be, and the command of the fastball was where I wanted it to be as well," Sasaki said after the game. "So I think that really helps with the off-speed. And because of that I do really feel confident to be able to attack in zone."
Although the Dodgers took until the 11th inning before they could seal the game, Sasaki's performance — especially for a Dodger bullpen that has struggled in the final innings this postseason — was crucial in securing the win.
"It was incredible," Glasnow said of Sasaki's contributions Thursday night. "I think for what he went through in the beginning of the year, to come back, go to Triple-A, and then come out and throw some of the nastiest innings I've seen in baseball. It just shows how strong he is, how much of a competitor he is.
"Didn't seem like anything fazed him. He was throwing strikes, super aggressive. It's extremely impressive. We'll need him for the rest of the season."
The rest of the season continues Monday, Oct. 13 as the Dodgers have a long weekend off to prepare to face the winner of the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers, who play a winner-take-all Game 5 Saturday afternoon.
