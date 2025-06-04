Dodgers Minor League Outfielder Joins Team in LA Hinting at Potential Injury to Key Player
The Los Angeles Dodgers have center fielder Esteury Ruiz in the clubhouse, per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.
This hints at an incoming roster move as Ruiz has been in Triple-A for quite some time and would only be with the team if a current player is imminently moving to the injured list or being removed from the roster.
It is worth noting that utility star Tommy Edman is out of the lineup for a second straight game.
As for Ruiz, he was picked up by the Dodgers at the beginning of April after the Athletics designated him for assignment.
Ruiz started his tenure with the Athletics in 2023 by stealing 67 bases, the most in the American League that year. He also hit .254 during his 132 appearances in Oakland (at the time), but wouldn't see the same success the following season.
After just three appearances for the Athletics in 2024, Ruiz was optioned to Triple-A. He would return a few weeks later, but landed himself on the injured list with a strained left wrist towards the end of May and wouldn't return to the Show that season.
After just 29 appearances, Ruiz finished 2024 batting .200.
Ruiz made a pair of appearances for the Athletics' Triple-A squad this season before he was DFA'd as the Dodgers would promptly acquire him in exchange for right-handed pitcher Carlos Duran.
So far in Triple-A Oklahoma City, Ruiz is hitting .274 with 27 stolen bases, 20 RBIs, and three home runs. Regardless of why he is in the Dodgers clubhouse, he will hope to contribute however he can if given a chance.
At the moment, the outfield is an area that the Dodgers can improve upon, and overall speed will always be an asset in MLB. With a positive Outs Above Average of 2 during his 2023 season — putting him in the 78th percentile among qualified fielders — Ruiz is someone that can make a difference on the roster off the bench.
