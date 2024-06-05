Dodgers Minor Leaguer Moves Into Top 20 MLB Prospects on National List
The Los Angeles Dodgers have consistently demonstrated their prowess in cultivating talent, boasting one of the most successful farm systems in the majors over the past decade. The likes of Joc Pederson, Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger, and Will Smith, among others, stand as a testament to the Dodgers' keen eye for talent and their ability to groom position players for the big leagues.
In 2024, although the Dodgers don't hold the title for the best farm system, they still have some phenomenal players who could potentially do damage in the big leagues. One of their top prospects making noise in 2024 is 19-year-old outfielder Josue De Paula.
De Paula, the Dodgers' No. 2 prospect, is rapidly ascending the ranks among MLB prospects. In a recent update to The Athletic's Keith Law's top 50 MLB prospects, De Paula made a significant leap from No. 25 to No. 16.
Law says he has an advanced approach for a youngster.
"De Paula continues to play well beyond his age at the plate, with an extremely advanced approach for a teenager and plenty of hard contact already," Law wrote. "With his physical projection remaining, he looks like a high-OBP, 25+ homer guy in the making. He's a corner outfielder now and could end up at first base, which is really the only thing holding him out of the global top 10 at the moment."
At only 19 years old and standing at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, De Paula is turning heads with L.A.'s Class-A affiliate Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. In 158 at-bats, De Paula is hitting .266 with five home runs, 27 RBIs, eight stolen bases, and a .853 OPS.
The Dodgers signed De Paula out of the Dominican Republic. If all goes well, he could be the next Dominican star in the Dodgers' outfield — a lineage that traces from Pedro Guerrero to Teoscar Hernandez. Like any 19-year-old at this stage, he needs some polishing, but so far, Law likes the development he's seen in the early months of the season.