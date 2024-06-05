Dodgers Minor Leaguer Moves Into Top 50 MLB Prospects on National List
The 2024 Major League Baseball season is one-third of the way over and The Atheltic's Keith Law has updated his top 50 MLB prospects.
Law only considered players who are currently on a minor-league roster and retain their MLB rookie eligibility. He also says it is more of a check-in than a full update. Since it is based on less than half a season of performance and data, a lot of players haven’t played at all or barely played due to injury, and scouts are still making the rounds seeing players for the first time this year.
Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Dalton Rushing entered the season ranked No. 86 in Law's top 100. On Monday, Law moved Rushing up to No. 50.
Here is what Law had to say about the No. 1 prospect in the Dodgers organization:
"Rushing is only catching half-time in Double-A, splitting time with the still-struggling Diego Cartaya, but otherwise looks like any on-field effects from last year's concussion are gone, as he's making a ton of contact and not missing fastballs while getting to above-average power again. The Dodgers have no place to play him though, now or next year, so imagine he's going to be involved in every trade conversation they have this summer."- Keith Law
Through 41 games at Tulsa, Rushing is batting .261 with seven doubles, one triple, eight home runs, 25 runs scored and 29 RBIs. He has struck out 32 times in 142 at-bats and walked 29 times.