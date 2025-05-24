Dodgers Fan Favorite Reveals Insane Story of How He Pooped His Pants Mid-Game
The story of how a case of diarrhea struck Kiké Hernández in the midst of the 2020 National League Division Series has been told before.
This week, Hernández aired it out in full.
Speaking with comedian Kevin Hart for an episode of "Cold as Balls," Hernández revisited the five-year-old incident while sitting in an ice bath.
“I had a root canal, they didn’t put a crown over it, and turns out it cracked and got an infection,” Hernández said. “I reached out to my dentist, and he’s like, ‘I can give you some antibiotics, it’s gonna get rid of it quick, but the side effect gives you diarrhea.’
“At this point I’m in the game as a designated hitter, I’m in the dugout, I’m ready to hit, and Dustin May gets the strikeout and I go ‘f— yeah!’ and when I did that, I thought I farted.”
Spoiler alert: he did not.
“I struck out in three pitches, and let me tell you, I have never been happier to strike out in my entire life,” Hernández said.
Let the record show that the game in question took place on Oct. 6, 2020, between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. May struck out Wil Myers to end the top of the sixth inning. Hernández led off the bottom of the sixth, and Garrett Richards needed four pitches to strike him out.
The game was tied 1-1 to begin the inning, but ended with the Dodgers leading 5-1. That proved to be the final score in the game, and the Dodgers would go on to sweep the best-of-five series.
On Oct. 27, the Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series.
Hernández's most meaningful contribution to the 2020 postseason was his home run in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series. The Dodgers were trailing 3-2 in the game — and the series — at the time. Hernández's solo home run against Atlanta Braves pitcher A.J. Minter tied the game. The Dodgers would go on to win the game, and the series, 4-3.
Pooping his pants does not rank among Hernández's most meaningful contributions to the 2020 postseason. But as memorable anecdotes go, that one has proven it has some staying power.
Five years later, Hernández is still stirring the pot.
