Dodgers' Mookie Betts Is Dominating Yet Another Sport
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is one of the best players in MLB. An eight-time MLB All-Star, former American League MVP, and six-time Silver Slugger, to name just a few of his many accolades, Betts has achieved the success many dream of as a professional athlete.
Betts' athletic success is far from just limited to baseball. While he starred as an infielder growing up, Betts was also a tremendous high school basketball player, winning the MVP of his district during his senior year. He's even excelled in bowling.
Now, Betts has taken up pickleball as his next athletic venture. Betts is among many to take up pickleball, which has become one of the fastest-growing recreational sports in the United States. Many celebrities and athletes have invested in the ever-growing sport, notably including LeBron James, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.
Betts detailed that he always has his pickleball equipment with him as he travels so he can play at anytime.
“Anywhere," Betts told Rob Bradford on the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast. "Whatever state I’m in, country, doesn’t matter. … I always have my paddle, my two balls and shoes with me.”
Playing at any place or time has meant that Betts does encounter plans while out at the court, but he notes that he often strikes up a conversation with them.
“Yeah but I don’t care (about being recognized). … It helps because people want to play. I want to play, and they want to play with me," Betts said. "They’re usually pretty chill. They might take a picture or something afterward but I don’t care. I just like going amongst people. … When I’m out there with these random people, like, I’m having a conversation with them, talking to them — especially in between games, getting to know who they are. How often do they come out here?”
Betts added he has a 5.0 skill rating in the sport, and might plan to play in some professional tournaments in the future.
It shouldn't be a surprise to already see Betts succeeding in pickleball. Not only is Betts a great athlete, he is one of the Dodgers' more versatile players. Betts plays practically any position the team needs, whether that's right field, shortstop, or second base.
Given his success in this, it seems natural that Betts has adapted to playing pickleball at a high level already.