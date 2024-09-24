Dodgers News: Teoscar Hernandez Is On the Brink of Setting a Franchise Record
Teoscar Hernandez has had an amazing first season for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He's already made the National League All-Star team, won the Home Run Derby, and secured the second 30-homer season of his career.
However, there is one less desirable franchise record he could eclipse as soon as Tuesday against the San Diego Padres.
Unfortunately, Hernandez has struck out 180 times this season. The record is 181, set by James Outman last year.
The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder has quickly become one of the team's most impactful players this season, despite an offseason in which the Dodgers invested more than a billion dollars in stars like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow.
Remarkably, Hernandez was a bargain acquisition, joining the team on a one-year deal worth $23.5 million.
Because he is on a one-year deal, Hernandez is set to become a free agent at the end of the season but following this type of highly productive season and his second MLB All-Star appearance, Hernandez is a strong contender for a contract extension.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today told Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation he believes that Hernández is in for a huge payday in free agency this offseason.
“I don’t see why not, a five-year deal for over $100 million,” Nightengale told McKain. “Everybody’s looking for guys who can slug and he’s one of them. He’s proven it. Seattle messed up by not giving him the qualifying offer. I think the Dodgers will kind of set a price, just like they did with other guys whether it’s (Corey) Seager or somebody else. ‘We’re willing to go to this, if (the contract demand) is higher than that we’ll look elsewhere.’ He fit in nicely. They love the job he’s done. It’s hard to find those guys. Why not bring him back?”
Hernandez has quickly become a fan favorite in Los Angeles. His happy-go-lucky attitude has resulted in sunflower seed showers for home runs and teaching teammates Spanish.
“I want to stay,” Hernández said earlier this month, via McKain. “I think everybody knows it. I want to be a part of this team for three, four, five years to come, but it’s not in my hands. It has to do with the Dodgers. It’s in their hands. I’m just trying to do my best.”
Hernández has put together an impressive slash line of .269/.335/.493 this season, tallying 150 hits, 81 runs, 30 home runs, and 92 RBIs. This marks his second season reaching 30 home runs, leaving him just two shy of his career-high.