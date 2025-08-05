Dodgers' Mookie Betts on Breaking Out of Slump: 'Its Up to God at This Point'
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts has tried just about everything in order to get out of his career-worst slump this season.
Betts is batting .231 on the year with a .657 OPS. In the 14 games, Betts has just a .148 batting average and an OPS of .411. This is an obvious far cry from his usual production, but the shortstop spoke on not knowing how to snap out of this dip.
“I’ve done everything I can possibly do,” Betts said. “It’s up to God at this point.”
Betts is undoubtedly putting in the work with the hours he spends in batting cages before and sometimes after most games. He has made the necessary tweaks, and manager Dave Roberts even featured Betts in the leadoff spot to try and shift his focus to getting on base more.
Nothing has been working, and the shortstop can't seem to figure out why.
“I really don’t know what else to do,” he said. “I don’t have any answers.”
Roberts also doesn't know what is going on and noted that Betts and the coaches have been working around the clock to figure it out.
“Honestly, no,” Roberts said. “I know that he and the hitting coaches have been working diligently, consistently, intentionally. I think that the first thing, the easiest thing, to say is it’s a mechanical thing. So I guess kind of that’s where he’s at. But also, I do believe that there’s a mental part of it, too, which is sort of beating him down a little bit.”
The toll that this slump is taking has affected Betts' confidence, but it will take much more until it starts to hamper his work ethic.
“I don’t know anybody in the world that would have confidence in the stretch that’s going on [for me],” Betts said. “It sucks when you don’t get stuff done.”
For the final two months of the season, the hope is that Betts can reemerge as the familiar superstar that Dodgers fans know and love, and start playing his brand of baseball ahead of October.
