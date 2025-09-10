Dodgers Named One of MLB's Biggest Surprises for All the Wrong Reasons
MLB Network host Brian Kenny listed the Los Angeles Dodgers as one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 season, but not for a positive reason.
Kenny said the surprise with the Dodgers was that they have been a "tad disappointing" in their title defense season.
"I'm sorry, this is a defending champion who spent $1.8 billion over the last two years," said Kenny. "This is the modern empire in a global takeover, the club that does everything right.
"...They're averaging 104 wins a season and now they have the accelerator on the floor. So I'm sorry, sixth best record in the majors? Sixth? I'm not blown away."
Kenny's qualms with the Dodgers' season so far are valid to a degree, especially over the last eight weeks. The Dodgers held a nine-game lead atop the NL West in early July, and managed to lose it in the span of a month. They've been battling at the top with the San Diego Padres for a few weeks, and have not looked good doing it.
They have lost all three of their last three series, and each one came against a team with a losing record at the time of the series. The Padres trail them by just a game in the division, and would have long surpassed the Dodgers if they weren't having their own struggles.
What Kenny doesn't bring up in his rant against the defending World Series champions, though, is the injuries they've suffered throughout the season.
As many as 16 Dodgers pitchers were hurt at the same time this season, and they are still without key pieces even now. The Dodgers were without their top two catching options, Will Smith and Dalton Rushing, and also multiple infielders due to the injuries of Tommy Edman and Max Muncy.
When the full team is healthy, it takes a lot to take down the Dodgers.
Kenny ceded the Dodgers could still win it all, but still backed his stance by saying he wasn't impressed.
The Dodgers will try to stay in first despite their struggles, and are in the midst of a favorable three-game home series against the last place Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium.
