Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto Gets Honest on Losing No-Hitter, Game to Orioles
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto commented about the Dodgers' crushing loss on Saturday, during which he lost a no-hit bid with two outs in the ninth.
Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday got the first knock of the game for the O's, turning on an inside cutter and hitting it over the wall in right-center. The Orioles rallied behind the homer and scored three more runs against a struggling Dodgers bullpen.
“I think the cutter was not necessarily that bad,” Yamamoto said. “The location wasn’t bad. His swing, he just put a good swing on it.”
Dodgers catcher Ben Rortvedt, who is standing in for the injured Dalton Rushing and Will Smith behind the plate, says Yamamoto called the pitch, and had been calling most of the pitches on the night with the PitchCom device.
“Two-and-one, we got in a situation where we’d pitched arm side a lot away. Trying to pitch in,” Rortvedt said. “He called cutter, and I thought it was a good pitch. He had conviction in it, and I think he hit his spot, too. (Holliday) didn’t get all of it, but he got enough to poke it out.”
Blake Treinen entered the game after Yamamoto allowed the homer, but immediately loaded the bases and walked home a run to make the game 3-2. Tanner Scott came in, but allowed a two-run single just three pitches later as the Dodgers suffered a second consecutive walk-off loss.
The Dodgers are now 0-5 in September, and have scored three or fewer runs in four of those games. Their lead in the NL West shrunk to just one game after the San Diego Padres' narrow win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night, and they are just one loss from suffering another sweep at the hands of a team at the bottom of their respective division.
“Obviously, it’s really hard to swallow,” Yamamoto said. “But the only thing we can do is we’ve got to get together, put things together, and overcome it.”
LA will hope to break out of their slump in the series finale behind veteran southpaw Clayton Kershaw in Sunday's game, which begins at 10:35 a.m. PT.
