Dodgers Named Top Landing Spot for Potential $250 Million Ace in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers already made one of the biggest signings of the winter by adding starting pitcher Blake Snell to the rotation. But there is some speculation that the Dodgers could continue adding star power to the rotation by adding former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly believes fans shouldn't put the acquistion of Burnes past the Dodgers, especially since he remains one of the most established pitchers available.
"The Dodgers have already signed Blake Snell this offseason, have Yoshinobu Yamamoto entering his second season and will get the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow and Tony Gonsolin back from injury. They are an unlikely landing spot for Burnes right now," Kelly wrote. "But if Burnes lingers on the market to the point where he considers signing a short-term deal with an early opt-out like Snell did last offseason, can you really rule out the Dodgers jumping in?"
After Snell signed with the Dodgers, MLB insider Bob Nightengale said Burnes was likely disappointed the team didn't sign him instead of Snell.
“I’m sure Corbin Burnes wanted to go there,” Nightengale told Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain. “It’s probably tough for Corbin Burnes to see Snell there, not him. No one doesn’t want to pitch at Dodger Stadium — it’s a great pitcher’s ballpark. And obviously, you know, you’re a World Series contender every single year.”
The starting pitchers headlining this offseason included Burnes, Snell, and Max Fried. With both Snell and Fried locked in to massive contracts, Burnes remains on the market. He's expected to get a contract well over $200 million, potentially even in the $250 million range.
In 2024, Burnes finished with a 2.92 ERA and a 15-9 record. He had 181 strikeouts in his first season with the Baltimore Orioles. Burnes spent last season in Baltimore, but before the short stint with the Orioles, he spent six seasons in Milwaukee. With the Brewers, he posted a 3.26 ERA and won the NL Cy Young in 2021. The right-hander was also a three-time All-Star in Milwaukee.
As the Dodgers have their sights set on signing Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki, it seems unlikely the team would try to sign Burnes. Los Angeles had the chance to sign Walker Buehler for a much more cost-effective option, but he signed with the Boston Red Sox.
However, Burnes has emerged as one of the top pitchers in baseball and his talents would bolster any rotation.
