Dodgers: National Reporter Rips Dave Roberts For Pulling Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw was six outs away from baseball perfection in Minnesota on Wednesday. Kershaw has accomplished much in his career, but still has yet to throw a perfect game.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made the fateful decision to pull the three-time Cy Young winner after 80 pitches. Predictably, the baseball world responded to Roberts' decision. Including, ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Many fans sided with Passan's critical take that the Dodgers should have let Kershaw pitch and have a shot at history. However, the pitcher is coming off of a major elbow injury and has only been throwing since January. Both of those factors were certainly at play.

Clearly, Roberts and the Dodgers prioritized Kershaw's health over a shot at a historic personal achievement.

The LA Times' Jack Harris provided fans with Roberts' thought process on pulling the Dodgers icon.

It wasn't a popular move among Dodgers fans, but it's a decision that should hopefully help ensure that Kershaw is healthy come October.

Therein lies Roberts larger point from his post game press conference - that it's about October and not April for Clayton.

Kershaw provided his thoughts as well on Dave's decision.

“Sure I would’ve loved to have to do it, but maybe I’ll get another chance. …I knew going in that my pitch count wasn’t going to be 100. It’s a hard thing to do, to come out of a game when you’re doing that. We’re here to win. This was the right choice.”

It's not the first time Doc has been in the middle of a decision that affects a perfect game or no hitter, and it probably won't be the last.