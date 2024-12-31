Dodgers New Star Blake Snell Makes Life-Changing Announcement
Blake Snell has had an eventful few weeks, capped off with another major milestone to celebrate.
The newest Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher, who signed a five-year, $182 million contract in early December, shared some exciting personal news on social media: He proposed to his girlfriend, Haeley, and she said yes.
Haeley also played a significant role in his decision to join the Dodgers.
“It was really easy, just because me and Haeley wanted to live here,” Snell said of signing with the Dodgers. “It’s something we’ve been talking about for a while. And when you look at the team, you look at what they’ve built, what they’re doing, it’s just something you want to be a part of. Look at the first three hitters in the lineup. It’s tough to go against. So to be on the other side and know they’re going to be hitting for me, it’s pretty exciting.”
This offseason has been a stark contrast to last year’s for Snell. He went unsigned through most of the winter before agreeing to a two-year, $62 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, which included an opt-out after the first season.
Snell’s start to the season was rocky. He allowed more than a run per inning in his first six outings and spent considerable time on the injured list during the first three months with groin issues. By mid-June, it appeared unlikely that he would opt out of his contract to re-enter free agency.
However, Snell turned things around after returning from his second IL stint. He was dominant down the stretch, emerging as the best pitcher in baseball. Over his final 14 starts, he posted an incredible 1.23 ERA and held opposing hitters to a .123/.211/.171 slash line. By the end of the season, opting out of the remaining $30 million on his Giants contract was a no-brainer.
Snell finished the season with a 5-3 record and a 3.12 ERA in 20 starts for San Francisco. His standout moment came on Aug. 2, when he threw a no-hitter against Cincinnati — one of just 16 individual shutouts in the majors this season. Over 104 innings, the left-hander struck out 145 batters and walked 44.