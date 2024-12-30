Dodgers' NL West Rival Shocks MLB World With Blockbuster Free Agent Signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers are one starting pitcher away from having another successful offseason. So far, the Dodgers added starting pitcher Blake Snell and outfielder Michael Conforto, retained reliever Blake Snell and outfielder Teoscar Hernández, and extended utilityman Tommy Edman.
While the Dodgers have been quite active this winter, other teams in the NL West have made huge splashes in free agency.
The latest being the Arizona Diamondbacks as the team signed starting pitcher Corbin Burnes to a six-year, $210 million deal earlier this week. The Diamondbacks had been quiet all offseason, so it came as a surprise when the team took the best starting pitcher off the market.
Burnes had been linked to several other teams, including the Dodgers. Arizona was hardly mentioned when it came to interested teams in pursuit of Burnes, but yet the Diamondbacks inked a deal with the former Cy Young winner.
After the Dodgers signed Snell early in the offseason, MLB insider Bob Nightengale believed Burnes was likely disappointed the team didn't sign him instead of Snell.
“I’m sure Corbin Burnes wanted to go there,” Nightengale told Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain. “It’s probably tough for Corbin Burnes to see Snell there, not him. No one doesn’t want to pitch at Dodger Stadium — it’s a great pitcher’s ballpark. And obviously, you know, you’re a World Series contender every single year.”
In 2024, Burnes sported a 2.92 ERA and a 15-9 record. He punched 181 strikeouts in his first season with the Baltimore Orioles. Burnes spent last season in Baltimore, but before the short stint with the Orioles, he spent six seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. With the Brewers, he posted a 3.26 ERA and won the NL Cy Young in 2021. The right-hander was also a three-time All-Star in Milwaukee.
Now, Burnes will join the Dodgers' rival. However, the Diamondbacks aren't the only other NL West team fortifying their roster for next season. The San Francisco Giants have also made a huge splash in free agency by signing shortstop Willy Adames.
Whether the San Diego Padres or Colorado Rockies make any moves this offseason remains to be seen.
The Dodgers could make a few more moves after losing starting pitcher Buehler to free agency and both Daniel Hudson and Kevin Kiermaier to retirement. Meanwhile, starting pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Jack Flaherty are still available. Utilityman Kiké Hernández and reliever Joe Kelly are also still on the market.
