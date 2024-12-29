Dodgers Fan Favorite Free Agent Sends Heartfelt Message to LA Fans
Dodgers fans immediately fell in love with utility Kiké Hernández when he joined Los Angeles for the second half of the 2023 season. The Boston Red Sox traded Hernández for right-handed pitchers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman.
This was not Hernández’s first time playing for the Dodgers as he played six seasons with the franchise from 2015-20. When he returned to the Dodgers, Hernández excelled, especially in the postseason.
In a recent interview with The Shop on YouTube, Hernández expressed his love for the Dodgers fanbase. Although Hernández does not have the longest baseball resume, he appreciates the unwavering support Dodgers fans have given him.
“From the moment I got to L.A., it was a humbling experience for me to have a fanbase that embraces me and loves me the way that they do,” Hernández said. “I’m a guy that I’m probably a better player than what the back of my card says numbers-wise. I bring more to the table than my stats, and the way that they love me, you’d think that I am the best player on the field each and every day I step on a baseball field.”
After the 2023 season, Hernández was a free agent. Just a month before Opening Day, the Dodgers signed Hernández to a one-year contract to keep in Los Angeles for 2024.
The signing paid off for the Dodgers. In the postseason, Hernández averaged .294 while hitting two home runs and six RBIs. With Hernández on the roster, the Dodgers won their eighth World Series title in franchise history. Hernández contributed to two of those titles in 2020 and 2024.
Hernández said he felt his postseason contributions would be the best form of repayment for Dodgers fans.
“There’s nothing more that I appreciate than everything they throw my way. From the bottom of my heart, I’ve always said I never know how to repay this fanbase for the way that they love me,” Hernández said. “But this year, signing late, coming into Spring Training late, and joining a team that has a lot of expectations, I figured the best way to repay this fanbase was when I get my chance in October, I do my thing and help this team win. I feel like I did just that.”
Hernández remains an available free agent on the market, but has expressed a strong desire to stay with the Dodgers.
