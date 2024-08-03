Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Finally Has Positive Max Muncy Injury Update
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy is moving forward in his recovery from a right oblique strain after a chiropractic adjustment, manager Dave Roberts revealed Thursday.
“Max had a real good breakthrough with how he felt,” Roberts revealed to reporters before the Dodgers were swept by the San Diego Padres on Wednesday. “So I’m really encouraged. I talked to him by text today. So I think that we’ve kind of crossed a hurdle.”
Muncy last played on May 15 versus division rival, the San Francisco Giants.
“There was a chiropractic adjustment that kind of aligned things in there, in the ribs, which is great,” Roberts explained. “So when everything’s telling you that you’re healthy and you’re fine, sometimes it’s kind of a body lineup thing that gets things back in line, right?"
Muncy experienced lingering oblique pain and discomfort whenever he took a swing. Roberts shared that Muncy would need more time to rehab; however, the chiropractic adjustment was a step in the right direction.
“So that’s something he was pretty excited about,” Roberts said.
As Muncy's recovery process continues, he will most likely be headed for a rehab assignment. The Dodgers have been short of their power hitter in the lineup since May.
Muncy is slashing .223/.323/.475 with a .798 OPS. The power hitter has nine home runs, 28 RBIs, 31 hits, and 24 runs in 40 games.
The Dodgers addressed several issues at the trade deadline but one position that was left unanswered was third base. Los Angeles was open to trading for a third baseman but the most prominent players the Dodgers acquired were Jack Flaherty and Tommy Edman.
Edman is currently dealing with an injury of his own. He was put on the injured list March 25 with discomfort in his right wrist which was a just a few days before the St. Louis Cardinals opened their season against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.
“It’s feeling a lot better, especially this last week, it’s really turned a corner,” Edman told reporters. “It was kind of stagnating a little bit for the first like three to four weeks after the injury, and then it really started advancing well over the last week or two.”
“But having gotten a fair number of at-bats so far helps out with the timing factor. That’s one of the biggest issues, is getting timing back as a hitter. And I think I’m going to try to get some live at-bats and then getting comfortable in the field as well.
“So it’s tough to say exactly when that’ll be, but everything’s been feeling good, so I’m excited to get back and contribute to this team.”
Though Edman is set to return relatively soon, another player that could fill in for Muncy while he continues to recover could be Amed Rosario, but whoever is the replacement wouldn't be a true third baseman.